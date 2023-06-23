You Can Actually Rent These 4 Amazing Islands in New York

Talk about an unforgettable summer. New York is well-known for amazing getaways all over the state, but did you know you can actually rent an entire island?

First things first, these aren't just any old plots of land. These are gorgeous homes located on some of the privately-owned islands on the St. Lawrence River and Saranac Lake in northern New York.

Rent the Whiskey Island Lodge

Located in the 1,000 Islands region of the St. Lawrence River, Whiskey Island Lodge (above) was first built in 1875. Its name reflects early ties to bootleggers from the 1920's prohibition era, but has been renovated with fancy modern amenities like a commercial kitchen and newly-constructed boathouse. A week-long rental costs roughly $8,500 for up to 15 guests.

Rent Dry Island on Saranac Lake, NY

This full-service island not only sits on 12 acres and can host up to 10 guests, but the private boat captain, chef, and housekeeper make sure your stay is as luxurious as possible. Individualism is encouraged as well, with the listing boasting that "since Dry Island is a private estate, you may do as you wish in any clothing you choose on your vacation". The rental price is unlisted.

Rent Florence Island on the St. Lawrence River

Florence Island was recently renovated in 2021 and offers a beautiful stay in the 1,000 Islands. While this island has less of a private feel, the gardens, decks, and docks offer amazing natural views. Want to make this home a more permanent part of your life? The owners are looking for renters who want to come back year after year.

Rent Brill Island on Schroon Lake

This 6-acre island has more than meets the eye. In addition to the massive main house, there are glamping sites, a cottage, and a "wedding barn". There's even a property manager to help you with an issues that may arise, although by the looks of the scenery, you'll be too busy staring at the beautiful New York nature to want anything else.

While all of these islands come with giant price tags, the solution could lie in the number of friends you have. After all, $9,000 for a week doesn't sound so bad after all! Learn more about these stays here and check out some amazing local Airbnbs below.

