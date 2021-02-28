So have you let your dental health slide during Covid? Have you thought that getting a cleaning and a check up aren't really necessary right now? Yes, you need to do what you feel comfortable doing, but in the same breath, take care of yourself.

I am reminded of all of this as I went to my bi-annual cleaning and check-up today. Yes, the dentist has put certain procedures in to place to keep the staff and the patients safe and healthy. For instance, I had to wear a mask when I was not in the hygienist chair. I also had to, at their asking, use hand sanitizer when I walked into the office. They also asked me to use it on the way out.

Do I mind? No. I don't.

Get our free mobile app

What else should you be doing in-between visits to keep your teeth in great shape?

Brush. Yep, seems simple but brushing and flossing are two super simple ways to really keep things in your mouth great. Brush twice a day and floss at least one time per day.

The CDC also suggests drinking fluoridated water, and using a fluoride based toothpaste.

Do you have dry mouth? According to the National Institute of Health, dry mouth is when you mouth simply does not produce enough saliva. Dry mouth can make it hard to eat, swallow, taste or even speak. If you believe yourself to have dry mouth, sip water often throughout the day and speak to your Dentist about additional treatment programs.

See your Dentist regularly. The twice-a-year visit, is really optimal, but if you are not a person who loves the dentist, talk to them about a once-a-year program.

Yes, there are many things going on in the world right now, but you and your health are important!

Here are some tips for self-care during the pandemic: