Remember When This Was THE Place to Eat & Drink in Rhinebeck?

There’s no doubt that Rhinebeck is one of the most popular destinations in Dutchess County. With its quaint local shops, great restaurants, and perfect location, both locals and out-of-towners flock to Rhinebeck. But if you’re new to Rhinebeck you may not remember this cool place that was a favorite hangout.

If you are on the northern outskirts of Rhinebeck on Route 9, you may have noticed a boarded up, burned building across from the Dutchess County Fairgrounds. It’s an empty eyesore right now, but at one time it was packed with people eating, drinking, and socializing.

A couple of decades ago that building was the Rolling Rock Cafe. It was the perfect place to go for a decent meal at a good price. They had some cool rock and roll relics, and it was always packed. I have great memories of meals eaten at the Rolling Rock in Rhinebeck.

Then the Rolling Rock opened a place in Wappingers Falls and eventually closed their doors in Rhinebeck. But another popular restaurant soon moved in. The Eveready Diner, a favorite diner of Hudson Valley folks. And all was good again. Until the fire.

I remember hearing about it on the radio. They were talking about smoke and flames and Route 9 traffic. It was June of 2014. I thought for sure it would get fixed up and Eveready or another restaurant would soon open. Nope. It’s been empty and boarded up since the fire. Over 7 years. What a shame.

I don’t know real estate, and I’m not a businesswoman, but it seems to me like a great spot. Right on Route 9 and right across from the Dutchess County Fairgrounds. I’m still holding out hope that someday the building will once again be filled with people and laughter.

