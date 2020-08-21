Registration Opens for Dutchess County Hazardous Waste Event

2020 has brought us a lot of headaches. There is no need for me to run down the list but I do want to mentioned that one of the things I have been waiting to do all year can finally happen. Now before you get excited and think I am talking about a cool vacation or a live event of some sort let me back up.

The COVID-19 outbreak caused a major disruption in my household. All year long I will put things in the garage that I want to get rid of for good. I am talking about the things you should not throw in the trash. Things like hazardous household waste and electronics. I stack them up after fall cleaning then add to the pile all winter, because in the spring there will be a “dump” event I can go to that will allow we to dump all of those things responsibly.

So here is the big news, if you live in Dutchess County they have announced a Household Hazardous Waste Disposal and Electronics Recycling event for Saturday, September 19th. It will run from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM at the Dutchess County Department of Public Works, 626 Dutchess Turnpike. This event is for Dutchess County residents only and you must pre-register, the limit is 380 household. You can register online or by calling (845) 463-6020. Registration begins tomorrow (Aug 19th). There is a $10 registration fee and Hazardous Waste containers larger than 10 gallons will not be accepted.