“Red Light Therapy” Comes to Beacon

What exactly is "red light therapy?" Here's what we found.

Over the course of the last few years or so we have all seen or heard about all kinds of new things that we can do or try to better ourselves. We heard of salt caves, CBD products, fish pedicures, the list goes on and on and now we can add red light therapy to the wellness trend list.

What is red light therapy? When I first heard about it, I thought about the red light district from back in the day, well it's not that! LOL! I'm one of those people that needs the "for dummies" explanation so the short answer is red light therapy is where you go into a room and stand under a red light for a little bit and the red light is supposed to be good for your skin.

To get a bit more of an explanation we found a place in Beacon, My Zen Den, which offers red light therapy sessions and according to their website, red light therapy is," a simple, non-invasive, zero-contact treatment that delivers concentrated light to your skin and cells. The wavelengths of red and near-infrared light use medical-grade LEDs to target skin cells without heat or UV rays."

Now this isn't something I would be likely to try, BUT a session for someone as a Valentine's Day gift could be a great idea and you could take credit for "thinking outside of the box" this year. If you or your significant other might want to try something different, they offer treatments that are quick and easy and last anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes. My Zen Den is located at 1 East Main Street in Beacon.

If you do try it out, please let us know how it goes!