Rachel Ray is one of the most popular celebrity chefs in the game and she also has some really strong ties to New York and the upstate New York area.

For most of the quarantine, Rachel was sharing videos of herself and her husband creating some amazing cuisine from their upstate New York home. Syracuse.Com reports that the gorgeous home was located near the Lake Luzerne area in Warren County.

Back on August 9th of 2020, reports started to come in that Ray's Lake Luzerne home was engulfed in flames. Photo's shared after showed the first responders on the scene trying to calm the flames.

Thankfully, no one was harmed in the fire. Unfortunately, Rachael Ray's home was completely destroyed.

September is the time of year when television shows make their yearly returns and it was no different for the Rachael Ray Show. Ray and her crew relocated their studios to the guest house for the season premiere on Monday, September 15th according to an Instagram post.

Of course, Rachael will be shedding some light on what happened and giving a behind the scenes look as to what happened. If you missed the episode you can catch up on her social media pages where she shared videos and photos of the aftermath.

In an Instagram story, Rachael said "This is what's left of our house, today." She added

"Thank you to all the first responders, viewers + friends for their unending support. We are very grateful and mindful of how fortunate we are in many ways."

We're glad to hear that Rachael Ray, her family and staff are safe. Here's to a great new season of The Rachael Ray Show and 30 Minute Meals!