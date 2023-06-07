Treat Your Pup to a Sweet Summer ‘Sammich’ at Pleasant Valley, NY Ice Cream Shop

I scream you scream we all scream for pupscream sammiches!

While we humans are scouring the Hudson Valley for ways to keep cool this summer our pets are probably trying to do the same. While there are a ton of dog parks and waterways where your four-legged friends can cool down, there are also some great spots to grab a chilly treat.

Sure Pup Cups are great and delicious, but one Hudson Valley ice cream shop is going above and beyond to give dogs another reason to drool.

2 Pleasant Valley, New York businesses are coming together for the dogs.

Pupscream Sammiches in Pleasant Valley, NY

Utterly Delicious ice cream shop and AJ's Pawsome Biscuits have teamed up to make Pupscream Sammiches! So what exactly is a pupscream sammiche? Utterly Delicious explains:

Our locally homemade biscuits from our friends at Ajs are made with all human grade ingredients. Our large biscuits are a delicious sweet potato apple flavor while our minis come in an assortment also including carrot peanut butter and pumpkin cheddar! Your canine companions are sure to love these delicious treats!

You can pick up your pupscream sammiches at Utterly Delicious at 1898 Route 44, Pleasant Valley. AJ's Pawsome Biscuits can be found all around the Hudson Valley at events like the Stormville Flea Market, but you could always reach out to them at Ajspawsomebiscuits@gmail.com.

What are some of your favorite pup-friendly spots around the Hudson Valley? There are tons of pet-friendly wineries and breweries and of course dog parks!

