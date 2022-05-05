How to Know if Your Produce is ‘New York Grown and Certified?’

New York State is one of the most prolific growers and producers of agriculture in the United States. All you need to do to see proof of this is go to a Farmers Market during the summer or fall. Do you have proof that those items are grown in New York State?

Of course, it's not just produce, but there is maple syrup, honey, yogurt, and lots and lots of beer and wine. Do you have a favorite New York-made product?

How can you know that the item you are enjoying actually come from New York?

Let's look at another statistic. There are 36,000 NY family farms in this state. So there is a great chance that the items you are buying at that local farm stand were made either within steps from the farm stand or within a few short miles away.

Is there a certification process to somehow show proof that these items were made in New York State?

There is actually a voluntary program that asks New York State farmers to join. The requirements? They have to grow their produce or make their items in New York State, while protecting the natural assets of NYS, using safe food handling and growing procedures.

Is there something on the item like a stamp or a sign at the farm stand to show that it was made/grown in New York?

Yes, there are stickers that these farmers can put on their produce or bottles for say maple syrup or honey. There are other marketing items that are available to all certified farms.

Does the certification process cost the New York farmers?

There are steps that each farmer, dairy, brewery, or winery needs to take to go through the certification process, and then the farms are subject to future audits to make sure that they are practicing the safety guidelines set by New York State.

