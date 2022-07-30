A special event took over Dutchess County in July, 2022. Local residents and many visitors came together to be a part of this incredible day.

Those who attended felt welcomed, loved and left feeling happy after this one of a kind show. This event took place at Barton Orchards. Known for being a farm, they have so much more.

Barton Orchards is an apple and vegetable farm sitting on 175 acres, located in Poughquag, NY.

This family owned business takes pride in being a part of the Hudson Valley. They offer Pick Your Own options on their farm, have a signature ice cream stand, farm market and are known for their apple cider donuts.

Their tap room is visited by thousands of people and visitors enjoy their local craft beers, ciders and wine.

I love visiting Barton Orchards to see the farm animals, stop by the dog park and even spend time on their playgrounds. They have one of a kind festivals throughout the year.

Pride in July: Barton Orchards Event Lights up the Hudson Valley Pride in July took place at the beautiful, Barton Orchards in Poughquag on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

