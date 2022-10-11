Poughkeepsie’s Eastdale Village Has Fabulous Fall Events Planned

It’s been a little while since I checked in with the folks at Eastdale Village Town Center in Poughkeepsie, so I decided to take a visit to their website. I’m glad I did. Even though I’ve been there to eat at Pizzeria Posto and to pick up bagels, I hadn't really checked out the Eastdale Village Town Center events, but there are some great ones coming up this fall.

Eastdale Village’s Second Friday Celebrations continue this Friday, Oct. 14 from 6PM - 9PM. If you haven’t had the chance to check out Second Fridays at Eastdale Village, you don’t know what you're missing. Head to Eastdale Village’s Cottage Square for live music,the best Hudson Valley food trucks, and local vendors. It’s a good way for you to see how Eastdale Village Town Center has grown and continues to grow.

On Friday, Oct. 28 from 6PM - 8PM, it’s Eastdale Village Town Center’s Trunk or Treat. Kids can trick-or-treat from trunk to trunk full of goodies. There will be live music by Heavy Gauge, a cash prize for the best-decorated car, and a costume contest. That’s a whole lot of fun that the entire family can enjoy.

And it doesn’t end there. After Halloween the Hudson Valley slides right into the holiday season, and Eastdale Village Town Center will be celebrating. On Saturday, Dec. 3 from 3PM - 6PM it’s Decemberfest at Eastdale. They haven’t released too many details yet about Decemberfest, but I can tell you that Eastdale is a great place to do some holiday shopping. I can’t wait to hear what they have planned, and as soon as I know, I’ll pass the details along to you.

So, if you’re looking for fun that the whole family can enjoy, Eastdale Village has you covered. And don’t forget they’ve got some great eateries at Eastdale including the famous Rossi and Sons. Eastdale Village Town Center is just off Route 44 in Poughkeepsie. For more information about Eastdale Village and upcoming events, visit their website.

