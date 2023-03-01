Poughkeepsie Woman Arrested at Route 9 Hotel, Drugs Found

Police across the Hudson Valley continue to battle the drug problems in the area and as they do more and more drug dealers are getting busted!

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force has announced that they have seized numerous drugs after searching the hotel room of an alleged drug dealer who is now facing numerous charges.

Poughkeepsie Search Hotel

On Monday, February 27th agents from the Dutchess County Drug Task Force searched a hotel room at the Red Roof Plus Hotel located on Route 9 in the Town of Poughkeepsie and found numerous drugs. The search, part of an ongoing investigation into fentanyl and other drug sales in the area, led agents to the room of Marissa Green and found her to be in possession of fentanyl, cocaine, and crystal methamphetamine.

Agents arrested the 31-year-old woman and charged her with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree with intent to sell, a Class B Felony according to a press release. Green was charged and then released and ordered back to the Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court on March 6th, 2023 for arraignment.

Dutchess County Confidential Drug Tip Line

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force is reminding residents that if they have any information on this case or information about any other individuals that are dealing drugs in Dutchess County to please let the know by either calling the confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or sending them an email at Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com. All tips will remain confidential.

