Before you laugh about the idea of digging out (or signing up for) the ol' library card, hear us out. There's a lot more to the library these days than just grabbing a book for a school project, skimming through magazines, or even renting a movie (remember that?!).

Are you aware of the fact that your Poughkeepsie library card will not only give you access to books, printing, scanning and faxing services, a 3-D printer (really!), Cricut Machine (hello crafting!), but also offers you free and/or discounted admission to all sorts of awesome places? Times sure have changed since I worked at a Hudson Valley library back in the late '90s.

So, if you are a Poughkeepsie Public Library District resident, 18 and older, have a valid email address on file with the library and no fines on your account, you can visit some pretty cool destinations courtesy of your library card. Take a look at just some of the places MAP (Museums, Attractions & Parks) Passes can get you:

Local Attractions

FDR Presidential Library & Museum - Hyde Park, NY

Locust Grove Estate - Poughkeepsie, NY

Motorcyclepedia Museum & Velocipede Museum - Newburgh, NY

Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome - Rhinebeck, NY

Trevor Zoo - Millbrook, NY

Trevor Zoo at Millbrook School Shayla Lyons Trevor Zoo Facebook loading...

Museums

Basketball Hall of Fame - Springfield, MA

Hudson River Museum - Yonkers, NY

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum - New York City, NY

Mark Twain House & Museum - Hartford, CT

Museum at Bethel Woods - Bethel, NY

New York's Intrepid Sea, Air And Space Museum Marks Veterans Day Getty Images: Intrepid Museum loading...

Specialty

Danbury Railway Museum - Danbury, CT



New England Carousel Museum & Museum of Fire History - Bristol, CT



FASNY Museum of Firefighting - Hudson, NY

Especially For The Kids

Children's Museum of Science & Technology - Troy, NY





Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art - Amherst, MA





Maritime Museum at Norwalk - Norwalk, CT





Mystic Aquarium - Mystic, CT





Stepping Stones Museum for Children - Bristol, CT

V.Turco - Mystic Aquarium V.Turco - Mystic Aquarium loading...

Gardens, Grounds & Historic Sites

Boscobel House and Gardens - Garrison, NY







Berkshire Botanical Gardens - Stockbridge, MA







Hudson Highlands Nature Museum & Grasshopper Grove - Cornwall on Hudson







Thomas Cole Historic Site - Catskill, NY

For the complete listing of all Museums, Attractions and Parks Passes through the library MAP Program, click here. You'll be able to scroll through the list of all sites, both local and outside the Hudson Valley, find out how to arrange for your passes, and even make reservations. Note that some locations do require advance registration or reservations, have a limit on the number of passes you are able to reserve, and may have date restrictions. Keep in mind that some passes are print on demand, while others require a visit to the library to pick up a hard ticket or admission information.

What is Poughkeepsie Known For According to Outsiders First, I'll start with examples from Encyclopedia Britannica. Next, we will take a dive into Trip Advisor. Last, but certainly not least, and this one is not for the faint of heart, we are going to go over Urban Dictionary. Shall we begin?