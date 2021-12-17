Poughkeepsie New York’s Top 10 Rated Bars

If you're in Poughkeepsie and looking for a drink then be sure to grab a beer, wine or cocktail at these highly rated bars.

After everything we've been through over the past couple years you and your friends could probably use a drink or enjoy a night out. If you live in Poughkeepsie or plan on visiting the city and need to know what bars to hit up then be sure to check out the list below.

According to Yelp, these are the highest rated bars in Poughkeepsie. The ranking displays how many stars they were given based on how many reviews they have received.

10. Refinery 51 - 51 Market St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Refinery 51 is a hotspot on Market Street. They only have 4 reviews because their page on Yelp is new but those 4 reviews all gave the restaurant 5 stars.

9. Noah's Ark - 135 Mill St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

If you know Poughkeepsie then you know Noah's Ark. People frequent this bar they just might be too shy to give the business a review. They received 3 and a half stars from 11 reviews.

8. King's Court Brewing Company - 40 Cannon St Ste 1 Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Kings Court Brewing is in the heart of Poughkeepsie. They received 4 and a half stars from 32 reviews.

7. 1915 Wine Cellar - 40 Cannon St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

1915 Wine Cellar is fairly new to the city but they have already received an impressive 5 star rating out of 32 reviews.

6. Tavern23 - 23 Verrazano Blvd Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Taver23 in Poughkeepsie is listed under the "Dive Bar" category but don't let that fool you. The bar was rated 4 and a half stars from 72 total reviews.

5. Zeus Brewing Company - 178 Main St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Zeus Brewing Company is popular for there amazing beer and stunning views. Zeus Brewing Company grabbed a 4 star rating from 82 reviews.

4. Blue Collar Brewery - 40 Cottage St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Blue Collar Brewery is a popular place to grab drinks in Poughkeepsie. The restaurant received 4 and a half stars based off of 101 reviews.

3. Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse - 35 Main St Ste 411 Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse is a staple in Poughkeepsie and is a popular hangout for professionals and college students. Mahoney's received 3 stars from 139 reviews.

2. Schatzis Pub - 202 Main St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Schatzie's Pub is a popular German beer cafe on Main Street. The establishment is not only one of the highest rated bars in Poughkeepsie but they have great food as well. Schatzie's scored 4 stars out of 269 reviews.

1. Mill House Brewing Company - 289 Mill St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Coming in at the top spot was Millhouse Brewing Company. The bar/ restaurant may not have gotten the most stars but they were the most reviewed establishment in the City of Poughkeepsie. Out of 827 reviews they received an impressive 4 stars.