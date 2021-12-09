Poughkeepsie Filmed HBO Max Show Gets 2nd Season

Class will be back in session for another season at Essex College.

Over the summer of 2021, an HBO Max production took over Vassar College in Poughkeepsie. The Sex Lives of College Girls, created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, premiered on HBO Max in November and won over the hearts of millions.

The comedy-drama series follows the lives of 4, very different, college roommates as they navigate life during their freshman year at Essex College in Vermont. The role of Essex College is played by Poughkeepsie's Vassar College.

Hudson Valley Film Commission shared the news that The Sex Lives of College Girls was picked up for a second season. This is the first Hudson Valley filmed production that has been renewed. The Film Commission wrote on Facebook:

The Film Commission recommended Vassar College in the Town of Poughkeepsie as referred hundreds or cast, crew and vendors for this series.

We're thrilled that the project filmed in the region for 3 weeks and spent millions. Looking forward to more economic development.

This is the first time a series filmed in the Hudson Valley has been renewed. Hoping this is the first of many.

A handful of shows filmed in the Hudson Valley over the summer of 2021 like White House Plumbers (starring Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson) and Hulu's Life and Beth featuring Amy Schumer, Michael Cera, and Michael Rappaport. HBO Max's reboot of Pretty Little Liars is currently still filming in and around the Ulster County Area.

All 8 episodes of season 1 are available for streaming on HBO Max.

