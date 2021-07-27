Bizarre Evidence Sparks Questions of a Possible ‘Ritual’ at Dutchess Rail Trail

There were signs of what resembled a séance found at a local trail. Does anyone have any information about this?

Usually, the most concerning thing you'll find on a Hudson Valley trail is a snake.

I've been saying that if they make a reboot of The X-Files, they could get an entire season out of some of the strange occurrences that have been witnessed in the Hudson Valley over the past year.

We may just need Mulder and Scully to hop on this one because no one seems to have a clue what was going on here as things just keep getting weirder and weirder in the Hudson Valley. What the heck was happening at the Dutchess Rail Trail?

A man who was running on the Dutchess Rail Trail stumbled upon an on sight while exercising.

What would you do if you came across this on your run? What was it?

Shawn Beresford

The runner reported seeing several burnt tea light candles as he approached the part of the trail near Page Lumber in Poughkeepsie. A little bit further down the trail, he found empty food boxes.

Was there some sort of ritual or séance happening? Candles are often used in rituals.

There probably isn't much cause for concern but you have to admit that used candles aren't something you're prepared to see on a hiking trail. Maybe it'd be a little spookier to come across at night. What was going on at the scene?

Maybe we don't need Mulder and Scully from The X-Files. Maybe we need an exorcist.

