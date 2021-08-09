Have you ever wanted to own your own pizza place?



It might not come as a shock to you but Americans eat a lot of pizza. The amount that we consume is actually staggering. According to a story published in the Washington Post, Americans eat almost 100 acres of pizza a day collectively.

We eat so much pizza it is only fair that we can judge once in a while or all the time. As New Yorkers we're pretty picky when it comes to our pizza. If you don't think you can find good pizza anywhere then maybe it's time to make your own.

If you think you can male the best pie around then you might have your chance. A popular pizza restaurant in Poughkeepsie was recently listed for sale on Facebook. La La's Pizza Express on Market Street was listed for sale for $50,000 in the "Hyde park / Poughkeepsie/Dutchess County yard sale!" public Facebook group. The listing says the the building holds 23 seats and the buyer will get everything in the picture of the listing.

The restaurant is located right next to the Bardavon.

2020 may not have been the best year for business owners but maybe 2021 will be your time to shine.

Just to let you know is I buy this pizza place I would put pineapple on every pizza out of spite and only sell slices to go. I would call the business Pineapple Express. We might last a week. Maybe I'll add anchovies as a secondary option.