An extremely popular Mexican restaurant is expanding and opening another spot in the Hudson Valley.

You're about to get another option for lunch or dinner in the Hudson Valley.

Who doesn't love Mexican cuisine? That's a ridiculous question because Americans love it and I'm not just talking about eating tacos on a Tuesday. How much do we love it? According to Statista, in 2020 over 230 million Americans consumed Mexican food or Mexican ingredients on a regular basis. Whether it's nachos, tacos, burritos, or tamales our country loves eating food from south of the border and the Hudson Valley is not any different. We can appreciate good Mexican dishes all the way up here. In fact, I think we've got some of the best Mexican restaurants.

We will soon add one more to the list.

According to the signs posted, Guac Taco & Tequila Bar is expanding and opening another spot in the Hudson Valley called El Guacamole Mexican Grill. The top-rated restaurant currently has 4 locations. They have a presence in Poughkeepsie, Pine Plains, Hyde Park, and New Paltz. Hopewell Junction will be the next location for them.

The new location is set to open in Hopewell Junction at the old Wrap & Roll Deli in between Dunkin' Donuts and Cuts Plus. It's just outside the Acme supermarket.

We don't have an official opening date yet but we will keep you posted. Keep your eye out for when they officially open their doors.

