Popular Orange County Irish Pub & Restaurant Up For Sale
The popular Loughran's Irish Pub in Salsbury Mills is on the market after more than 33 years in business. Ownership is ready to retire and is looking for someone to carry on with this highly regarded local business.
Loughran's will remain open seven days a week while they look for the next generation of ownership.
Another great week of great fun, food, and spirts at Loughran'ss
Posted by Loughran's Irish Pub on Sunday, September 13, 2020