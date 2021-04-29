Here's a crazy fun fact for you. That Hudson Valley park you love to go to and enjoy and get exercise was once underwater.

I love seeing what things used to look like in the past compared to how they look now, and we now have the technology at our fingers tips to find out pretty much anything we want. I was searching around and came across an aerial viewer available through the Dutchess County website, and I started playing around and I realized that a popular park in Beacon was at one point underwater.

Seeger Riverfront Park also known as Beacon River Front Park offers basketball and tennis courts, a beach volleyball pit, picnics, pretty much all the ingredients for a great park. While I was searching I discovered that the park barely existed at one point in time.

Take a look at how the park has changed over the years going back to 1936.

Popular Hudson Valley Park Used to be Underwater

