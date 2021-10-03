Popular Hudson Valley Mexican Restaurant For Sale, Owner Retiring

An insanely popular Mexican restaurant and bar in the Hudson Valley is for sale.

The property listing from Coldwell Banker describes the business as a "THRIVING" restaurant with a strong following that's "always busy." Anyone who's ever eaten at Cafe Maya in Wappingers Falls can tell you that's probably an understatement.

The iconic Mexican restaurant on West Main St. in the Village of Wappingers is currently on the market for $1.3 million. According to the listing, the property also includes a hair salon next door, two upstairs apartments, a three-bedroom house, an on-site warehouse and a former laundromat.

According to the realtor, Cafe Maya's owner decided to sell the business because he is planning to retire. The restaurant remains hugely popular, with its parking lot often packed with diners on evenings and weekends. Cafe Maya is known as one of "the places to be" in Dutchess County on holidays such as Cinco De Mayo or the annual Wappingers Falls St. Patrick's Day parade.

The restaurant's building was erected in 1946 and served as the headquarters of Juliano Fuel for decades. After spinning off the oil business, the building was completely gutted and transformed by the owners into a restaurant called Sachdabo's. The eatery had a rocky start and was later reimagined as Dirty Bassdardo's. Eventually, the business shut down and the building remained vacant for years before being occupied by Cafe Maya.

Those interested in purchasing the popular restaurant can check out the photos below or contact Coldwell Banker Realty for more details on the property listing.

