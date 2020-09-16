Popular Hudson Valley Farm Market Hiring a Cashier

If you love farm markets this could be the perfect way for you to make a little extra holiday spending money and love your job while doing it. One of the Hudson Valley's favorite farm markets is looking for a part time cashier. Wallkill View Farm Market needs to hire someone and you could be the person they are looking for to help their customers with their purchases.

Wallkill View Farm Market is located just outside the Village of New Paltz on Route 299. The Farm has the amazing field of sunflowers right now that you can see as you make your way to Lake Minnewaska. Open through the holidays, Wallkill View Farm has fresh produce, a bakery, a gift shop and a green house. It is a destination for many people who visit the Hudson Valley and is popular with people who live in the area.

The job requirement are listed below from the Wallkill View Farm Market Facebook post that went up earlier today (September 14. 2020)

Responsibilities:

* provide customer service

* run a cash register

* stocking shelves and coolers

* cleaning

Basic Qualifications:

* ability to provide friendly customer service

* ability to work well as part of a team

* ability to learn quickly and follow instructions

* ability to lift up to 30 lbs.

* reliable transportation in order to maintain consistent attendance and punctuality

* availability to work flexible hours (including some holidays and weekends)