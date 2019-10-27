Poll: Most New Yorkers Don’t Want to Split the State

Recent initiatives have come up in New York State to split it into different states or regions.

CBS 6 Albany reports that a poll from Siena College looked at if New Yorkers want to split New York State into two states or not. The proposition is to divide New York City, Long Island, Westchester, and Rockland counties as one state, and the remaining 53 counties into another state.

According to CBS 6 Albany, 66% of New Yorkers oppose splitting New York State and 25% support splitting New York State. It is opposed by over three-quarters of Democrats, 56%of independents, and half of Republicans.

This poll was conducted by phone between October 6, 2019, and October 10, 2019. They called 742 registered New York State voters. Do you oppose or support splitting New York State into multiple states? Comment below or on our Facebook to let us know.

