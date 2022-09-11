Officials say a roaming group of vandals "ransacked" an art residency in New York state, leaving severe damage in their wake.

The organization that was vandalized said the suspects smashed windows, overturned furniture, stole money, and sprayed graffiti on the walls of the building. Art Net says the pack of bandits are now facing a lengthy list of charges after the alleged invasion on August 28.

Police say the five suspects are all between the ages of 8 and 11.

The Kids Aren't Alright

The Utica Police Department said on their Facebook page that the pint-size punks were later picked up at a local auto shop, where they were found throwing rocks at passing vehicles. Police added that the group had also stolen money and property from the space.

The organization known as Sculpture Space said the alleged intruders "used paint, torches, sledgehammers, and other studio items and tools to violently destroy several areas and objects."

The art exhibit also said the bathrooms were flooded. While the group said they were horrified at what had happened, they have vowed to move forward with the charity auction they had planned for late September.

New York Man Goes on Rampage

Why are people so angry these days? What started with a simple theft from a local convenience store around noon back in April, ended with a massive spree of vandalism that saw multiple vehicles being damaged.

Police are investigating the matter, though they say the suspect's own sibling couldn't even escape his destructive wrath. Authorities have not indicated whether drugs or alcohol were involved. Perhaps, we're just dealing with a guy with a lot of serious anger issues?

This guy has some problems...

Police say the New York state man stole the items from the convenience store Sunday. After running from authorities following the alleged theft, he was soon caught and arrested. Police say he was also wanted on a warrant in Manlius, NY.

Story over, right? Wrong.

Even while being arrested he put up a fight, as police say the suspect kicked a police car door, causing damage. He would keep up the bad attitude as he was brought into the Onondaga County Justice Center, by kicking and causing damage to a door in the building, according to police.

But, he Wasn't Done...

But the real bulk of this man's destructive impulses was about to be unleashed on the city later. After being released, the man first targeted his own sister by smashing the windshield of her car. He then went on to cause damage to local businesses and numerous vehicles on his path of rage, according to Syracuse.com. Police say he caused damage to at least 45 vehicles on one block alone.

Finally, the man was chased down by police and arrested. He has now been charged with numerous counts of second and third-degree criminal mischief, police said.