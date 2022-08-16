Police Say Axe Wielding Ulster County Man Arrested and Charged

Well, this is a terrifying thought. Police say an intoxicated local man was arrested Sunday night after he approached a home with a pickaxe, broke in, and then began swinging the axe at the homeowner inside.

Authorities have not indicated if the victim knew the suspect as of yet, though the 38-year-old man accused of the assault is now facing a slew of serious charges.

Axe-Wielding Suspect Arrested

The New York State Police said in a press release that the 38-year-old Highland man entered the home in Bethel Sunday night. Luckily, police say the homeowner was able to physically force the intruder out of the house, while another person inside called 911. However, police say the suspect then took his frustrations out on two vehicles parked out the residence, causing severe damage to both. Once troopers arrived at the scene, they determined the suspect to be drunk.

State police say he has been charged with a number of crimes, including felony DWI, Menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon.

America Runs on Doing Doughnuts

A lot of us remember getting into some mischief when we were younger. Some never changed and still do. So did you ever do "donuts" in your vehicle?

This doesn't mean stuffing an entire box of Krispy Kreme down your throat as you swerve through traffic. It's basically just repeatedly driving your vehicle in a circle while accelerating through an empty stretch of road, parking lot, or even through the grass.

Now, doing donuts in the parking lot right outside of a police station is not advisable. This guy allegedly did.

What Happened

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that a man was caught spinning his Volkswagen Tiguan SUV in the parking lot of the Sheriff's Office in Monticello back in late spring. Once deputies responded, the alleged joyrider took off through a ditch and nearly struck several law enforcement vehicles.

The Sheriff's Office says that this set off a 15-mile chase into White Lake in the Town of Bethel.

The Fast and the Delirious

The chase was called off, though deputies identified the suspect as a 49-year-old Harris man who's probably a little too old to be doing donuts at this point. The suspect later ran the vehicle into another ditch in Bloomingburg. The vehicle was impounded, though the suspect had left the scene on foot.

Wanted Man

Officials contacted the suspect and convinced him to turn himself in. Finally, the man surrendered that evening at Sheriff's headquarters. It appears this guy was wanted too. Deputies say they learned that the suspect has Robbery and Assault charges pending in New York City.

BTW, If You Want the Other Kind of Doughnuts

