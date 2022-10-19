Planet Fitness Opening Newest Hudson Valley Location

For those who are looking to stay active this winter, a new state-of-the-art Planet Fitness location will be opening soon.

Hitting the gym is something more of us should probably be doing on a more regular basis. I know for myself, there's always an excuse why I can't go work out. Between busy schedules and other interests, it can be tough to find time to get in the car and make it "all the way" to the gym.

Well, soon there will be one less excuse for many Hudson Valley residents, as a new Planet Fitness location will be opening soon. The fitness chain is currently hiring positions for its newest Hudson Valley branch. On Tuesday the listings were posted to Indeed.com for Member Service Representatives, Fitness Trainers, Front Desk Associates and Custodians.

The new Planet Fitness will be opening in the Acme shopping plaza on Route 22 in Brewster. According to Planet Fitness, the gym's address will be 1511 Route 22 in Suite 181. The plaza is already home to many shops, restaurants and service businesses.

Planet Fitness already has many gyms spread around the Hudson Valley, with most of them also located in shopping plazas.

The Brewster plaza is expected to have more new businesses moving in to join Planet Fitness. According to its real estate listing, there are nine vacancies in the plaza currently available ranging from 987 square feet all the way up to over 6,000 square feet.

Planet Fitness' website lists the new location as "coming soon" and is promoting a special presale for those who want to secure a membership.

