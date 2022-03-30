Want to Immerse Yourself in a Pirate World? Pirate Festival Coming to the Hudson Valley

Attention fans of pirates! Want to spend a day experiencing pirate life?

If you are like me and are always looking for your next adventure, I think I have found a destination we should try at least once. It's called Kingdom Faire and it's landing in Putnam Valley this spring and summer.

According to the Kingdom Faires website, their festival plans to give us all the chance to immerse in a world of pirates, ARRR!!! There will be live shows, unique craftsmen, attractions, and much more.

Canva Canva loading...

Pick a Side "Pirates or Royalty"?

Kingdom Faire will offer visitors to join in on the fun with their original theatrical production called the Pirate Queen. This interactive show will run throughout each day and consist of 5 acts which will all work together to create a storyline that will unfold through the day. Each show will feature musical numbers, stage combat, humor, and drama and will appeal to guests of all ages. What side will you pick in what they are calling an "epic battle of royalty and rogues"?

When Will Kingdom Faire Be Open

The world of "piratical fantasy" is set to open on weekends and Memorial Day starting April 30th and will be open every weekend through June 26, 2022. The Faire will open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on weekends and from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Memorial Day. Once open, the faire will offer specialty weekends including, Atlantis (May 7/8), Star Crossed Lovers (May 14/15), Heroes and Swashbucklers (May 28/29/30), and Mythos (June 11/12).

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Where is the Festival?

Kingdom Faire will only be accessible to guests by shuttle, so if you plan on going, guests are asked to park in the parking lots at the Jefferson Valley Mall located at 600 Lee Blvd, Yorktown Heights, NY. Once parked shuttles will take guests a few miles down the road to the fair's main grounds.

Canva Canva loading...

How Much Does the Faire Cost?

General admission tickets will cost $23 if purchased online, $27 at the gate. The faire will also offer VIP tickets, children's pricing, and family four-packs. Get all ticket information here. After you get your tickets remember the faire is rain or shine and an outdoor festival so sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses are encouraged. Also, remember to bring cash with you as some vendors may only take cash, wear comfortable footwear, and most important COME IN COSTUME!

33 of The Most Popular Ice Cream Shops in the Hudson Valley Ice Cream shops across the Hudson Valley are preparing for opening day and the warm weather rush. Did we mention your favorite spot? Let us know who we need to add to the list.