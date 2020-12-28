Over 70 Cadets Accused in West Point Cheating Scandal

Something tells me that these 70 cadets might have made it on Santa's naughty list this year.

When you think of the cadets at West Point Military Academy you think of strength, valor, honor and respect. It takes a special kind of person to even want to enroll in the academy let alone make it into the academy.

West Point is famously known for having one of the most rigorous programs for students both physically and mentally and for good reason. Upon graduation, cadets will be officers in the most powerful fighting force in the world.

It's hard to believe a large amount of cadets could be cheating but it's not that surprising with all of the stress they endure. I'm surprised we don't hear about it more often If I'm being honest. If you have ever attended a 4 year university you know that it can be a stressful experience to begin with. Then add the strict rules, guidelines and standards they're held to. After that, factor in basic training as well as the physical demands needed to maintain attendance. It could possibly be one of the most stressful academies in the world.

Several students have been accused to cheating during an exam that was taken remotely because of the pandemic.

According to USA Today, over fifty cadets have already admitted to cheating after 72 of the cadets all made the similar mistake on the same question. USA Today also reports that so far several cadets who have been accused have resigned from the academy, some cases have been dropped, some may be placed on academic probation and others have come forward and admitted to the accusations.