Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant

There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.

How would you like some good news for a change? There is a new restaurant that has opened up in Orange County, and it sounds as if it’s the perfect place to get a delicious pizza. The new restaurant is called IL Tesoro Ristorante and Pizzeria, and their address is 1795 Route 32 in New Windsor. Having grown up in New Windsor, I looked at the map and saw that back in the day we may have considered that address Cornwall.

Whether it’s Cornwall or New Windsor doesn’t really matter. All I know is that you’ll be able to get excellent brick oven and artisan pizza with gourmet sautéed toppings. Right now the menu is limited to great artisan and brick oven pizza that everyone is already raving about, but soon the rest of the menu with be unveiled. I can’t wait to see what they’ll be offering.

So, the next time you’re in the mood for some great artisan and brick oven pizza, you might want to head to Orange County. It may be New Windsor, it may be Cornwall, and some people may even think it’s Highland Mills. Whatever you want to call it, it’s delicious, new, and a happy addition to the area. Mangia!

Abandoned Warner Bros. Zoo Discovered by Hikers Back in the 1970s there was a Warner Bros. zoo and theme park near Greenwood Lake, and its ruins can still be found rotting away in the woods.

5 Outstanding Hot Dog Stands in the Hudson Valley 5 Places to Get a Great Hot Dog in the Hudson Valley

carbongallery id="60c2728d0e46c819a0600798"]