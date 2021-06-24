The Open Secret Poughkeepsie, New York is Not Proud Of

When people from out of the area ask me to share one thing about Poughkeepsie, New York, what do you think I share? That it is the home of Vassar College? Marist College? That it is one of the big IBM towns? That it is super easy to get to New York City via Metro North Trains?

Well, I don't share any of that. Nope. I share that the actress who played the Wicked Witch in The Wizard of Oz is allegedly buried in the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery and that Poughkeepsie is the home of two serial killers.

Creepy and twisted? A little.

Possibly the most famous of the two serial killers, is Kendall Francois. He was convicted of killing eight women in the years of 1996-1998. He apparently dismembered his victims and hid their body parts inside the walls of the Fulton Ave, Poughkeepsie home that he shared with his mother, father and sister. How did he manage to convince his family that the smell coming from the attic was a dead raccoon that he 'couldn't find?' According to news reports at the time, the interior of the house was filled with maggots and in such a state of uncleanliness, the smell of the rotting bodies, simply melded into the unclean smell of the rest of the house. Kendall Francois died on September 11, 2014 while living out his sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility in Erie County, New York.

The other serial killer from the Hudson Valley is Nathaniel White, he killed his six victims during 1991 and 1992. White would stab and beat his victims to death and would go on to leave four of the six victims on the side of the road where their bodies were easily found. Whites killings took place in the Middletown and surrounding areas after, according to murderpedia, he would meet his victims at a place called the Blue Note Tavern in Poughkeepsie. I tried to find out where the Blue Note Tavern had been at the time and haven't been able to. If you know where it was, and if you have a picture of it, please feel free to email it to me. At the time of this writing, it is believed that Nathaniel White is still incarcerated at the Elmira Correctional Facility.

