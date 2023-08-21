Quick Guide: What’s Open on Labor Day in the Hudson Valley

On Monday, September 4th, the entire country will take the day to recognize and appreciate the hard-working Americans that helped make this nation what it is today. Well, almost everyone.

While many New Yorkers use Labor Day to extend their weekend and enjoy the last few hours of summer, others are still hard at work. Here's a loose guide to which Hudson Valley businesses are open and which will be closed in observance of Labor Day (hint: you'll want to get your workout in early)

Government buildings are closed on Labor Day (Google) Government buildings are closed on Labor Day (Google) loading...

Government Buildings Closed on Labor Day in the Hudson Valley, NY

Labor Day is a national holiday, which means that in the Hudson Valley (and nationwide), government buildings will be closed in honor of the holiday. This includes post offices, courthouses, and the Department of Motors Vehicles (DMV).

Public schools begin classes on September 7th (Canva) Public schools begin classes on September 7th (Canva) loading...

Schools Closed on Labor Day in New York

All public schools and most schools in general are also closed on Labor Day. In contrast to some other states, New York public schools don't even begin begin classes until Thursday, September 7th (three days after Labor Day). Most local Hudson Valley colleges observe Labor Day as well, although Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, NY actually begins classes on Labor Day.

Most grocery stores will be open on Labor Day 2023 (Google) Most grocery stores will be open on Labor Day 2023 (Google) loading...

Are Grocery Stores Closed on Labor Day in the Hudson Valley?

Check your preferred store's hours, but generally most grocery store chains are open on Labor Day. Shop Rite, for example, is only closed on Christmas Day in 2023. Stop & Shop, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and most other large chains will be open as well. Locally, Adam's Fairacre Farms locations will be closed on Labor Day.

Target and other large department stores will be open on Labor Day 2023 (Google) Target and other large department stores will be open on Labor Day 2023 (Google) loading...

Is Target Open on Labor Day 2023 in New York?

Target will be open on Labor Day, as will other large stores like Walmart, Macy's, Home Depot and Lowe's. Most car dealerships will be open too, as well as most large commercial gyms like Planet Fitness. Local gyms, however, will have special hours.

Local gyms like All Sport and Mike Arteaga's have special Labor Day schedules (Google) Local gyms like All Sport and Mike Arteaga's have special Labor Day schedules (Google) loading...

Hudson Valley Gyms Closed on Labor Day

It's best to check with your gym directly, but some of the biggest gyms in the Hudson Valley will either be closed or have special hours on Labor Day. For example, All Sport Health & Fitness in Fishkill, NY will have limited hours from 7am-1pm on Labor Day. Also, both locations of Mike Arteaga's Heath & Fitness will be closed on Monday, September 4th in observance of Labor Day.

If you are one of the millions of Americans clocking in on Labor Day, godspeed and good luck. You deserve special recognition for your commitment to keeping this country running. If you're off work, please take a moment to appreciate those who are not, and try to make their day as easy as possible. Check out some Labor Day facts below.

