Anytime we can purchase something and save ourselves a few dollars it is a "good thing" as Martha Stewart would say, so get ready for a good thing Dutchess County.

Earlier today Dutchess County Marc Molinaro and County Legislature Chairman Gregg Pulver announced through a press release that they want to eliminate sale tax on clothing and footwear in 2022.

The press released explained that the proposal would eliminate sales tax on clothing and shoe purchases that are under $110 each. The idea is to help provide sustainable tax relief for county residence. But before you head out hoping to get in on some savings a few things have to happen first.

The resolution proposed will be part of the 2022 Executive Budget that goes in on October 27, 2021. If it gets legislative approval it then has to be submitted to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. They would give it the final green light and make it possible for the no tax sales to happen in March of 2022.

Our prudent, conservative financial planning over the past several years has placed Dutchess County in the best financial position to deal with the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, we continue to offer tax relief to our residents, and this exemption on clothing and footwear highlights our ongoing efforts to cut residents’ taxes and keep those dollars in their pocket. - County Executive Marc Molinaro

In case you are thinking this is far fetched you should know that the press release also explained that New York State already has an exemption in place for such a tax elimination. If it makes it through the process Dutchess County would be opting in to a existing program. Only 8 of the 62 counties in New York have actually implement the exemption.

This year's budget will be presented by the County Executive Marc Molinaro on October 27, 2021 and then voted on by the County Legislature on December 2, 2021.

