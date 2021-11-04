Odds of Being Victim to Violent Crime in Poughkeepsie, New York

Just how dangerous is the City of Poughkeepsie? Here are the odds of a crime happening to you while you're in the city.

If you live in the Hudson Valley of New York there's one city that stands out. The City of Newburgh is often cited as one of the most dangerous city in the country. Are they right? Anyone who makes this claim isn't wrong. The City of Newburgh is quite dangerous for its size in area and population density. It was even ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America just behind Compton.

What about Poughkeepsie. The news in Poughkeepsie seems to be filled with stabbings, shootings and drug related crime. Where does Poughkeepsie fall in terms of crime?

What exactly are the odds of a crime being committed against you in Poughkeepsie? Can you determine such a thing? You can get a pretty good idea according to data.

Google Maps

According to crime tracking data from Neighborhood Scout, you would be accurate in believing that Poughkeepsie is not exactly the safest place to be. They gave Poughkeepsie low marks on the crime index.

The yearly average of crimes reported is just over 800.

Their data shows that you have a 1 in 155 chance of having a property crime like theft, arson or vandalism committed against you. They also claim you have a 1 in 121 chance of having a violent crime like murder, assault or rape committed against you. They also report that Poughkeepsie has a 94% higher crime rate than other cities close in size.

Stay safe.

Gun Crime Numbers in Hudson Valley Counties Ranked Lowest to Highest