Are NYS DMV’s Still “Appointment Only?” Where Can You Walk-in?

Have you been dreading heading into the Department of Motor Vehicles, the wait time, the lines, and the appointments? Information still can seem a bit unclear as to whether or not you need an appointment at the DMV for transactions. Apparently there are instances where you can complete a transaction on a walk-in basis, but not at all the DMV's.

Which ones can you 'walk-in' and for what transactions? While you might wish to go ahead and make an appointment for your transaction, keep in mind that you still might have a bit of a wait, before you are seen. Let's take a look at the ones in Orange, Ulster and Dutchess Counties.

Which DMV's are open in Orange County, New York?

FBI and ICE Use State DMV Databases For Federal Facial Recognition Searches Getty Images loading...

The locations in Orange County that are still closed are the ones in Port Jervis and the one in Goshen is closed, except for plate surrenders (drop-offs, with info and $1 fee). The locations in Newburgh and Middletown have limited hours, appointments are preferred, and you can walk-in for plate surrenders. Your best bet is to go ahead and make an appointment or try to complete your transaction online.

Which DMV's are open in Ulster County, New York?

Getty Images/ Scott Olsen Getty Images/ Scott Olsen loading...

The DMV in Ulster County is open, with limited walk-in services, like plate surrender and duplicate titles. You are best to make an appointment. The Ulster County Mobile Unit is also back in service. The mobile unit also has limited hours, but the location of it changes each week day making stops in Milton, Saugerties, Ellenville, New Paltz, Shandaken, and Wallkill.

Which DMV's are open in Dutchess County, New York?

All of the DMV locations in Dutchess County, New York are open by appointment only. You can walk-in to do a drop-off plate surrender. The Poughkeepsie, Millbrook, Beacon and Wappingers drop-box locations, are open Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM.

While you are thinking about making an appointment at the DMV, here are the best selling cars in New York State, do you have one of them?

5 Best Selling Vehicles In New York State What are some of the best selling vehicles in all of New York State?

GOBankingRates pulled together a list titled "The Bestselling Cars in Every State — and Your Cost To Own Them."

According to their data, here's what they found for New York State and the price points you would generally pay for those vehicles:

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes