5 New York Spas Make Top 100 List For North America, Who Is #1?

Has the last few months, wait, the last year do you think that you are in a high need, or desperate need to spend some pampering time for yourself? Once a year a list comes out that shares with the entire universe the top Spa's in North America.

Which New York-based spa's made the list of 'Spa's of America's Top 100 Spa's in North America?'

Which spas made the list? Have you ever been to any of them?

#1 on the list, Skana, The Spa at Turning Stone Resort, Verona, NY

Located inside the casino, you will need to make an appointment for their services. What makes them number one? They are known for their high level of customer service and their massages.

#12 on the list, Lake George Spa, Sagamore Resort & Spa, Bolton Landing, New York

Located at 110 Sagamore Rd, Bolton Landing, NY 12814, they are known for their day long pampering packages and their massages. Reservations recommended.

#42 on the list, The Spa at Whiteface Lodge, Lake Placid, New York

Located at 7 Whiteface Inn Lane, Lake Placid, NY 12946, they are known for their four different massages, day packages, and skincare treatments. Reservations are recommended.

#51 on the list Bamford Wellness Spa, 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, New York, New York

Located at 60 Furman Street in Brooklyn, they are known for their skincare, massages, and day packages, using all-natural, organic products. Reservations are recommended.

#69 on the list, Roosevelt Baths & Spa at Gideon Putnam Resort, Saratoga Springs, New York

Located at 24 Gideon Putnam Road - Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, they have 42 treatment rooms and include mineral baths, massages, facials, and body treatments.

When was the last time you treated yourself? Which is your favorite spa in the area? Which one would you recommend?

