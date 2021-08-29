NY Lyft Riders Could be Picked Up in Oscar Mayer Weinermobile

I don't know about you but I relish the idea of being chauffeured around in a giant hot dog.

You've got to hand it to the public relations and media team at Oscar Mayer. They always seem to find a way to make their massive mobile sausage relevant. A few years ago you could actually sleep inside the big four wheeled sausage when it was turned into an AirBNB as part of a promotion for National Hotdpg

There are a ton of people out there who love to just catch a glimpse of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile driving down the road. Could you imagine being in there getting a ride to work?

It seems like every year Oscar Mayer is out there looking for drivers of the iconic Weinermobile. Now they're looking for riders. This could be one of the most bizarre team-ups ever but it's definitely getting a lot of attention.

According to Travel and Leisure, if you're in New York City your next ride from Lyft could be in the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile. I know it sounds too cool to be true.

The partnership starts today and runs through August 27. Lyft will apparently surprise a few riders from New York,, Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta. If you're picked up by the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile you will also get some free swag including a hot dog mask and a coveted Weenie whistle.

You can track where the Weinermobile is near you by following #WienermobileLyft.