No, This is Not a Giant Coronavirus Statue in Lower HV

Despite what rumors some Hudson Valley residents may sharing on Facebook, this is not a statue of a giant coronavirus. If it's not a giant coronavirus then what is it?

If you have ever been to the Riverfront Park in Peekskill you have most likely noticed that they have quite a few statues and art installations through out the park. One piece of artwork in particular has gotten quite a bit of attention lately.

A statue that has been in the park for years has recently been compared to the coronavirus strain.

You've got to admit that there is a little bit of a resemblance

Some speculate that it's a giant football helmet while others claim it's supposed to be an old underwater mine from World War 2.

The statue is called Panetariummonetarium and was created by Serge Onnen in 2009. It's actually filled with kaleidoscopes with coins inside. The sign next to the statue states that out monetary system is far more complicated than our solar system.