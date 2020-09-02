Nine Popular Songs That Incorporate Poughkeepsie In The Lyrics
From Elvis Costello, Avett Brothers, and Something Corporate to A Tribe Called Quest, here's a look at nine popular songs that include 'Poughkeepsie' in the lyrics. There are dozens more and you can link up with Poughkeepsie Pop Culture for details.
1. The Lemonheads 'Poughkeepsie'
'Goes on in Spanish Harlem
Goes on in Poughkeepsie
People slip away...'
2. A Tribe Called Quest 'The Love'
'From Ohio to Poughkeepsie
From Phoenix to NC
From Cali to DC...'
3. The Avett Brothers 'Salina'
'Poughkeepsie, hang up the telephone
I won't answer your calls no more
New York, quit calling, New York, leave me be...'
4. Something Corporate 'I Woke Up In a Car'
'I woke in New York City
From my sleep behind the wheel
Caught a train to Poughkeepsie
And time stood still'
5. Elvis Costello 'Sulphur to Sugarcane'
'The women in Poughkeepsie
Take their clothes off when they're tipsy
But in Albany, New York
They love the filthy way I talk'
6. Jaime Kennedy 'Rolling With Bob Sagat'
'Now the night's young but errybody's gettin' tipsy
Bob's in the booth with a chick from Poughkeepsie'
7. Charles Bradley 'Why Is It So Hard?'
'You got to move away from here
I went to upstate New York
A little town they call Poughkeepsie'
8. Strata 'Poughkeepsie'
'I met the devil in Poughkeepsie, New York.
He took a seat right beside me at the end of the bar
He said I look familiar, had we met sometime before?'
9. Batteries Not Included 'Poughkeepsie City of Sin'
Poughkeepsie city of sin
Poughkeepsie city I live in
Poughkeepsie there's nothin' to do
Po-pokeepsie I love you'