Say Hello To The NEW(burgh) Cat On The Block

I know i'm not the only one that was on the edge of my seat following along with the recent kitty reunion story in Newburgh earlier this month - it's ok to show your soft side.

Basically, our friends at Newburgh Brewing Company had a tiny purring visitor wander into their lobby shop in early January. They cared for the little guy, took him to the vet, and even planned to adopt him if nobody came forward, but, turns out he indeed had a home. Boots, as we learned was his name, actually lives pretty close to the brewery, and was reunited with his owner on January 5th after going missing on Christmas Day.

Fast forward to last week, when the team at Newburgh Brewing Company decided it was time to hire (or adopt) a new brewery cat. With the help of a local rescue, Newburgh SCATS, they welcomed this adorable little dude to their family on Friday, and decided to get the community involved in naming him.

Newburgh Brewing Company Newburgh Brewing Company loading...

Is that not the cutest little face you have ever seen?

Over the weekend, they went through the more than 500 name submissions that came in, and actually left the decision-making to their Taproom Manager's son, Aidan. Aidan couldn't decide between Hudson, or Hops, so why not make it a combo:

Hudson Hops, the new Newburgh Brewing Company brewery cat!

Newburgh Brewing Company Newburgh Brewing Company loading...

Seems like Aidan had a ton of fun with Hudson Hops over the weekend, getting him adjusted to his new home where he is apparently roaming the halls of the brewery like he owned the place.

We are so excited for the gang at Newburgh Brewing, as we were so upset by the loss of Hoodie the brewery cat a little over a year ago, and we can't wait to visit with the NEW(burgh) cat in town, Hudson Hops!

Side note, another round of praise for the amazing work that Newburgh SCATS does for the local cat community. I know from personal experience volunteering with them for a number of years, that the amount of time and effort they put into caring for local cats is just incredible. Check them out, and consider supporting Newburgh SCATS here.

