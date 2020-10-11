New York’s Favorite Halloween Candy Will Shock You

Halloween is right around the corner, which means it's time for candy.

Today is Monday, October 5, 2020. Which means Halloween is 26 days away. People are talking about if trick or treating will be allowed and if their kids will do it, but we're forgetting tot alk about the most important thing: candy. Halloween candy is the best part of Halloween.

According to Zippia, New York State's favorite candy is the Crunch Bar. I was stunned to find out, but also not surprised. Crunch Bars are REALLY GOOD. Why does no one like the Crunch Bar? Better question, why does no one respect the Crunch Bar? I talked to people all around the station and they all were shocked and upset Crunch was NYs favorite candy bar.

Starbucks was the favorite candy amongst six different sates, according to Zippia. There was also a debate of chocolate vs non-chocolate candies, as 25 states preferred gummies, fruit-flavored candies, and other non-chocolate candies.

Zippia determined the list of each state's favorite candy using Google Trends. They looked at 50 different candies but they did exclude gum from the list. Raisins, fruit snacks, and other common trick-or-treat treats were excluded.

While I do LOVE Crunch Bars, I am surprised this was ranked as New York's favorite. I feel like Reese's is the general consensus for the best candy. But I guess perception is not reality. My favorite candy is the Take 5, which is the most underrated candy out there. You're probably wondering what a Take 5 is, proving my point. What's your favorite candy? Comment on our Facebook to let us know.