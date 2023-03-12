New Yorkers Claim Rats Hate Irish Spring Soap?

Rats are a big problem in New York. Some New Yorkers claim that rats hate Irish Spring soap. Will that keep them away?

One New Yorker took to Instagram and claimed that rats hate soap. Not just any soap though. Apparently they can't stand Irish Spring.

 

 

 

It seems plausible. Does it actually work? A-Z Animals claims that some people swear by it. Hopefully they don't swear too much or else they might need their mouths washed out. The site reveals that rats have an extremely sensitive sense of smell. The strong smelling soap could act like a great deterrent. It may not always work though.

