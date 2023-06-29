New York Swimming Hole Named Best In US For Summer

The hot and humid weather is here and New York is home to the perfect spot to cool off.

Summers in Upstate New York are pretty much perfect when it comes to the weather, but even we hit a point where cooling off is the number one priority. That is the beauty of living here - we have plenty of great swimming holes to cool off, many of them stunning in appearance and water quality.

Here in New York, the swimming options are limitless, especially in the Adirondack and Finger Lakes regions. With numerous lakes, rivers, and waterfalls in rural areas, the Empire State has all the necessary ingredients for some pristine swimming holes. So it really comes as no surprise that one New York spot for a cool, refreshing dip has been named among the best in the United States.

Finger Lakes Swimming Hole Is Best In US

The travel experts at Trips To Discover recently named their 14 best swimming holes in the nation, and Ithaca's own Enfield Falls at Robert H. Treman State Park made the distinguished list. Here is what Trips to Discover had to say about this spot:

Enfield Falls is located in Robert H. Treman State Park and has a swimming hole that sits at the bottom of the 115-foot cascades. There are nine miles of hiking trails, including the hike that winds down a cliff staircase providing magnificent views. After any hike, cooling off beneath the falls provides the perfect reward for your effort. During the summer, the swimming area even has a lifeguard, making it ideal for a family outing.

I think I mini-road trip may be in order for that next getaway to cool off on a hot summer day! Or maybe you are looking for a spot a little closer to where you live? Check out these other great NY swimming spots!

