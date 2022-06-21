Photo Contest: Submit Your Photos of New York State Parks
One of the best parts of vacationing is taking pictures of wonderful moments with friends and family. I also enjoy grabbing those great nature pictures. I remember traveling to the Grand Canyon and taking pictures with my phone all along the way. It was so breathe taking I just knew there was no way my memory would do it justice.
New York State also has so many beautiful spots, we are lucky in the Hudson Valley to be surrounded by parks and mesmerizing outdoor experiences. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) along with New York State is hoping that while you are out and about this summer your will share your memories of hiking, camping, and more with them.
New York State Park Photo Contest
This past week New York State and the NYS DEC announced their 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest. They are hoping as you visit various State Parks throughout New York to enjoy camping, hiking, and more you will share your photos by entering the photo contest which could win you some magnificent prizes.
How do I Enter the New York State Park Photo Contest?
There are six submission categories which are Camping Life, Seasonal Spectacular, Action & Adventure, Hiking, Views & Vistas, and Making Memories. The grand prize includes a $1000 gift certificate to REI plus so much more. Photo submission runs through October 15, 2022, so you have plenty of time to hunt down the perfect shots.
To find out more about the contest and the prizes click here. If you are thinking of entering be sure to click here and save the link. You can also keep up to date on the NYS DEC's Facebook page. The NYS DEC and New York State are looking for you to have an enjoyable time on state lands this summer and they hope that you will want to share that fun in photos with the whole world.