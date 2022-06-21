One of the best parts of vacationing is taking pictures of wonderful moments with friends and family. I also enjoy grabbing those great nature pictures. I remember traveling to the Grand Canyon and taking pictures with my phone all along the way. It was so breathe taking I just knew there was no way my memory would do it justice.

New York State also has so many beautiful spots, we are lucky in the Hudson Valley to be surrounded by parks and mesmerizing outdoor experiences. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) along with New York State is hoping that while you are out and about this summer your will share your memories of hiking, camping, and more with them.

New York State Park Photo Contest

Sunset at Poet's Walk Park - Red Hook, NY, USA. ctraixaxu loading...

This past week New York State and the NYS DEC announced their 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest. They are hoping as you visit various State Parks throughout New York to enjoy camping, hiking, and more you will share your photos by entering the photo contest which could win you some magnificent prizes.

How do I Enter the New York State Park Photo Contest?

There are six submission categories which are Camping Life, Seasonal Spectacular, Action & Adventure, Hiking, Views & Vistas, and Making Memories. The grand prize includes a $1000 gift certificate to REI plus so much more. Photo submission runs through October 15, 2022, so you have plenty of time to hunt down the perfect shots.

The Walkway Over the Hudson in the City of Poughkeepsie PATRICK TEWEY loading...

Get our free mobile app

To find out more about the contest and the prizes click here. If you are thinking of entering be sure to click here and save the link. You can also keep up to date on the NYS DEC's Facebook page. The NYS DEC and New York State are looking for you to have an enjoyable time on state lands this summer and they hope that you will want to share that fun in photos with the whole world.

Look at these Top Ranked National Parks

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus

I Love NY

9 Spots to Enjoy Camping & Waterfalls in New York State Parks Hike by waterfalls during the day and sleep under the stars at night at these 13 New York State Parks.

A Favorite Park in the HUdson Valley