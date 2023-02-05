Whether it's sweater teeth, cavities or gingivitis, New York is off to a rough start when it comes to dental health statistics in 2023.

A lot of New Yorkers have a dirty mouth. You can tell when you accidentally cut someone off on I-84. As it turns out, our mouths might be grosser than you think.

It turns out New York has its fair share of yucky mouths.

New York's Bad Dental Hygiene

How often do you go to the dentist? Most people who have insurance through their employers opt in for a dental plan. The average person goes to the dentist for a check-up, x-ray and cleaning twice a year.

According to Delta Dental, you should do some basic things to keep up with good oral hygiene. You should brush and floss every day. Stay away from smoking and you should make a trip to the dentist at least once a year even if insurance doesn't cover it. It might be expensive but good oral health could lead keep you clear of some costly medical and dental bills down the road.

New York is not doing so well when it comes to dental health. Wallet Hub ranked every state based on their dental health and New York State did not get an impressive score. They counted how many dentists were available, how many kids go, how many adults visit, how often they go and how many people have dental insurance plans. They even looked into how much sugary foods and drinks are consumed.

New York came in at 32 on the list.