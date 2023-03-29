Could minimum wage in New York state be raised to $21.25 an hour?

Backers of a recent bill point to the COVID pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the nation's highest inflation in 40 years as reasons for the increase. However, some small business owners say the hike could have huge negative effects on their industry.

The federal minimum wage of $7.25 has not changed since 2009, though a number of states and localities in the country increased their minimum wages for hourly workers after January 1, 2022, according to Paycor. According to the Post Standard, the current minimum wage for workers in New York City is $15, while the rest of the state is at $14.20.

Wage Set to Over $20 An Hour in New York?

The Post Standard says that a new bill in New York would again increase the state’s minimum wage to $21.25 by 2026, and then adjust it each year going forward for inflation. Those who support the hike are hoping to pass the increase as part of the state budget, which is expected to be finalized in early April.

