Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.

But was this other resident really holding to the package he had ordered?

Don't Grab My Package!

Finger Lakes 1 is reporting that a 31-year-old man believed that a package he had ordered was delivered to the wrong house. However, police say the encounter was not civil. Authorities say the Penn Yan man physically menaced the other neighbor when they answered the door. Once police arrived, the suspect turned his anger toward cops and began fighting with them, according to Finger Lakes 1. Not the smartest move.

What was so important about this package that caused such an uproar in this one small town? For now, no one knows. Police say there was never any package at the other house to begin with. Police say the suspect has been charged with menacing and resisting arrest. One has to wonder what he had ordered that got him so anxious?

Penn Yan is a small incorporated village in Yates County.

Remember This Story From October?

Police say some unexpected stowaways most likely hitched a ride all the way from Hawaii and arrived in New York state last October. The item, that police say a person ordered over the internet, contained an extra unpleasant surprise inside.

WROC says that officials received a call from a residency that there was a scorpion inside the package. But while officials aren't quite sure how the scorpion got inside the box to begin with, they don't feel this was an intentional act of any sort. They believe the scorpion either simply crawled into the package, or the order that was inside the package.

WROC later reported that there were multiple scorpions in the package. The recipient's name is Paul Brenner, who is the drummer for the band, Joywave. Brenner had reportedly ordered a T-shirt and shoes from the seller, not a bunch of arachnids.

Do Scorpions Live in New York?

Scorpions are not generally found in New York, for they are cold-blooded invertebrates who prefer warmer climates. Winters in the Northeast are just too cold for them, plus there are an abundance of natural predators who'd make a scorpion an easy snack. There is a species called pseudoscorpions (or, book scorpions) that are found in New York, however. These tiny creatures belong to the class arachnid, and lack the curved "tail" scorpion are known for.