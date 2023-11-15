What Dogs Are Legally Considered Dangerous In New York State?

New York State has a law on the books that determines whether a dog is legally considered dangerous. While New York State does not ban any dog breeds outright, there are certain types of dogs that are labeled as dangerous and can legally be excluded from insurance coverage.

New York City's Housing Authority does ban certain dogs outright, including,

Full- or mixed-breed Doberman Pincher, Pit Bull, and Rottweiler dogs of any weight are no longer allowed unless they were registered before January 31, 2010. If they were not registered before January 31, 2010, they must be removed from NYCHA property.

Even though they are considered "man's best friend," dogs (and wolves) are listed as the third deadliest animals on earth, according to AZ Animals,

Dog attacks have led to 30-50 deaths in the United States alone each year. Many of these mauls resulted from one lone dog, often a family dog or one belonging to a neighbor. Others killings were from feral packs of dogs.

New York Law Defines What Makes A Dog Dangerous

New York State law defining dangerous dogs excludes police dogs, but otherwise considers a dog dangerous if,

(i) without justification attacks a person, companion animal as defined in subdivision five of section three hundred fifty of this chapter, farm animal as defined in subdivision four of section three hundred fifty of this chapter or domestic animal as defined in subdivision seven of this section and causes physical injury or death, or (ii) behaves in a manner which a reasonable person would believe poses a serious and unjustified imminent threat of serious physical injury or death to one or more persons, companion animals, farm animals or domestic animals or (iii) without justification attacks a service dog, guide dog or hearing dog and causes physical injury or death.

The New York State Insurance Department says that certain dogs can be excluded by an insurance company from coverage,

Coverage for any injuries to others or property of others caused by certain animals owned by or in the care of the insured will be excluded. This dog liability exclusion is added to exclude the following types of pure bred dogs:

1. Pit Bulls (American Staffordshire Terriers, American Pit Bull Terriers, or Staffordshire Bull Terriers)

2. Doberman Pinschers

3. Rottweilers

4. Chows

5. Presa Canarios

6. Wolves

7. Attack Dogs (Any Breed)

- Or any dog trained to attack or fight, - Dogs that have been trained to attack persons, property or other animals; - Dogs that have been trained guard persons or property; any dog used in any manner, as a fighting dog or bred specifically for fighting; - Any dog with a prior history of biting or attacking persons, property or other animals as established through insurance claims records, or through the records of local public safety, law enforcement or other similar regulatory agency.

