New York State Commuter Nightmare: Top 25 Longest Drives Found

If you feel like you live in your car, you probably live in one of these counties.

New Census data just dropped, and the Hudson Valley is officially home to some of the most brutal commutes in New York.

The Worst Commutes In New York State

mrdoomits mrdoomits loading...

A long commute to work can really suck. But where in the Empire State are New Yorkers driving the most for work?

Before my current job, I had a commute from the Hudson Valley to Albany or New York City. Each day, I was spending about three hours total driving to and from work.

I've since cut that down to one hour. And boy does it feel amazing! However, according to this list, it's still one of the longer commutes in New York.

My brother isn't so lucky. He has to drive 1.5 hours each way, every day.

He's not alone. The Census Bureau just released the 25 counties in New York State with the longest commutes. That data is based on five years from 2020 to 2024.

The Hudson Valley and Upstate New York dominate this list.

The 15 Longest Commutes In New York State

The 15 Longest Commutes In New York State Below are the areas where New Yorkers commute the most to work.

The rest of the 25 longest drives to work are below

Ulster County

shalunts shalunts loading...

Rank: 16

Average commute time: 27.5 minutes

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Washington County

Rank: 17

Average commute time: 26.9 minutes

Orleans County

Rank: 18

Average commute time: 26.1 minutes

Columbia County

Rank: 19

Average commute time: 25.7 minutes

Delaware County

Rank: 19

Average commute time: 25.7 minutes

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State We've learned the most dangerous month, day, and hour to drive in New York State. You may want to stay off the roads during these times.