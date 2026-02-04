New York State Commuter Nightmare: Top 25 Longest Drives Found
If you feel like you live in your car, you probably live in one of these counties.
New Census data just dropped, and the Hudson Valley is officially home to some of the most brutal commutes in New York.
The Worst Commutes In New York State
A long commute to work can really suck. But where in the Empire State are New Yorkers driving the most for work?
Before my current job, I had a commute from the Hudson Valley to Albany or New York City. Each day, I was spending about three hours total driving to and from work.
I've since cut that down to one hour. And boy does it feel amazing! However, according to this list, it's still one of the longer commutes in New York.
My brother isn't so lucky. He has to drive 1.5 hours each way, every day.
He's not alone. The Census Bureau just released the 25 counties in New York State with the longest commutes. That data is based on five years from 2020 to 2024.
The Hudson Valley and Upstate New York dominate this list.
The 15 Longest Commutes In New York State
The 15 Longest Commutes In New York State
The rest of the 25 longest drives to work are below
Ulster County
Rank: 16
Average commute time: 27.5 minutes
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Washington County
Rank: 17
Average commute time: 26.9 minutes
Orleans County
Rank: 18
Average commute time: 26.1 minutes
Columbia County
Rank: 19
Average commute time: 25.7 minutes
Delaware County
Rank: 19
Average commute time: 25.7 minutes