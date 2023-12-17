This Is The Best Place To Live In New York State

If you're looking to make some moves in 2024 and want to live in the best place, you might want to check out this village. HomeSnacks put together a top 10 list of the best places to live in New York State. While many people might automatically think New York City, it didn't even make the list. Most of the places on the list are actually small towns or villages.

We used Saturday Night Science to compare factors like home prices, schools, and above average employment rates for the 165 places in New York over 5,000 people. The data comes from the Census, FBI, and Zillow. ~ Road Snacks

Before we get to the best place, let's take a look at the other four places in the top 5, according to HomeSnacks.

5. North Hills

North Hills, which has a population of 5,464 people, is a village in the Town of North Hempstead. Its located on Long Island in Nassau County.

4. East Hills

East Hills is a village on Long Island in Nassau County. The population is 6,955.

3. Floral Park

Floral Park is a village in Nassau County on Long Island. The population is 15,863.

2. Malverne

Malverne is a village in the Town of Hempstead, which is located on Long Island in Nassau County. The population is 8,514.

The Best Place To Live In New York Is...

There is certainly a theme with the top 5 best places to live in New York. They are all located on Long Island.

1. Kings Point

Located on Manhasset Bay in Nassau County on the northside of Long Island, Kings Point is a gem of a place to live. Besides the huge demand for housing, the town also ranks well for safety as crime rates are in the lowest 10% of the state. And Great Neck North High School, the public high school for the town, gets a solid A rating from Niche as one the better in the state.

Kings Point is a village located in the Town of North Hempstead on Long Island in Nassau County. The population is 5,005.

According to HomeSnacks, here is how Kings Point compares to New York:

Median Home Value: $2,350,495 (Kings Point) vs. $452,476 (New York)

Median Income: $172,402 (Kings Point) vs. $81,386 (New York)

Unemployment Rate: 2.2% (Kings Point) vs. 6.2% (New York)

Crime Per Capita: 0.0094 (New York) vs. 0.0172 (New York)

