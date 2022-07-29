New York State Police arrested an alleged serial child predator from the Hudson Valley. Police believe there are more victims.

New York State Police from Troop F announced the arrested of an Orange County, New York man. The 31-year-old from Newburgh, New York is accused of sexually abusing a young girl and police are asking more victims to speak out. Troop F serves Orange, Rockland, Ulster, Sullivan and Greene counties.

New York State Police Arrests Newburgh, New York Man For Predatory Sexual Against a Child

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

New York State Police from Troop F announced the arrest of 31-year-old Eric Vazquez from the town of Newburgh. He was charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, a felony and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

"The Orange County Child Abuse Unit in conjunction with Child Protective Services (CPS) arrested Vazquez after an investigation revealed that he sexually assaulted minors under the age of 13. He was arraigned in Orange County Court in front of Judge Turpin and remanded to Orange County Jail," New york State Police stated in a press release.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Police did not release how the investigation led to the allegations the Newburgh man sexually assaulted children in Orange County.

Orange County Man Charged With Predatory Sexual Against Children, More Victims Likely

NYSP NYSP loading...

Police believe there are more victims.

"Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Eric Vazquez or knows someone who may have been a victim is asked to call The New York State Police at 845-344-5300 and reference SJS# 1094563," New York State Police stated.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.