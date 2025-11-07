What New Yorkers’ Inflation Rebate Checks Really Look Like

New Yorkers are starting to receive their inflation rebate checks in the mail. Here's what to look out for.

Earlier this year, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that inflation rebate checks were coming to millions of New Yorkers.

Hochul said she pushed for these checks because, due to inflation, the state collected more in state sales taxes.

Hochul believed that money belongs to New Yorkers.

New Yorkers Are Starting To Receive Their Checks

New York State began mailing out the one-time "inflation refund" checks at the end of September 2025. Below is what the envelope looks like

Over 8 million New Yorkers are set to receive checks. So they are being delivered in batches. Checks will continue to be mailed through the end of November 2025.

Note: It appears that these checks aren't being delivered by address. I received my inflation rebate check in the mail this week, but three others at the same mailing address, all who qualify, have yet to receive theirs.

"Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature are providing you with this Inflation Refund as part of broader, ongoing efforts to help address the rising cost of living. Please keep this stub with your tax documents," the checks read.

Below is what part of the check looks like.

How Much Money New Yorkers Can Expect In Their Inflation Rebate Check

New Yorkers don't need to take any action to receive a check.

If you paid your taxes and fit under these guidelines, this is how much money you can expect.

If you’re married and make up to $150,000, you’ll get $400.

Couples making between $150,000 and $300,000 will see $300.

Single filers earning up to $75,000 can expect $200,

Single taxpayers making up to $150,000 will get $150.

